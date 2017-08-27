Local

Man killed in head-on crash

From CDT staff reports

August 27, 2017 6:13 PM

A 93-year-old man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a head-on collision in Walker Township.

Kenneth Stine, of Howard, was traveling north on the 800 block of Pike Road, state Route 445, at about 4:48 p.m. when police say his vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane, crashing head-on into a vehicle traveling south, driven my Gordon Corter, 77, of Lock Haven.

Police say the reason Stine’s vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic is unknown.

Stine was transported to Lock Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Corter was also transported to Lock Haven Hospital, for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

State police at Rockview, Walker Township Fire Company and Clinton County EMS responded to the scene.

