John Boogert stepping down as Centre Daily Times executive editor

Centre Daily Times Executive Editor John Boogert will step down Sept. 1 after three years at the helm of the newsroom, president and publisher Janet Santostefano announced Monday.
“We appreciate the many contributions, innovative spirit and leadership John has brought to our newsroom over the past three years and wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on this new adventure,” Santostefano said.
A Colorado native, Boogert has been named news director of The Gazette in Colorado Springs.
Boogert joined the CDT in September 2014. During his tenure, the CDT won numerous state journalism awards and was named the top Pennsylvania newspaper under 20,000 circulation in the Keystone Press Awards in 2016.
Under his leadership, the CDT has consistently ranked among McClatchy’s market leaders in digital audience growth.
Boogert said he is confident that the CDT will continue to be the area’s top news source, both online and in print.
“I am extremely proud and grateful to have been a part of such an awesome news team and amazing community,” he said. “At a time when a strong press and responsible journalism are so important, I’m confident that our readers will be well-served by the CDT for many years to come.”
Boogert, who graduated from Utah State University, was previously an editor at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver, The Wichita Eagle and The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Colo.
The search for Boogert’s replacement will begin immediately. The CDT’s newsroom management team, including deputy editor Lori Falce, features editor Jessica McAllister and sports editor Josh Moyer, will oversee operations in the interim.
Comments