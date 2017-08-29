State College restaurant reopens at new location

If you can’t find Monte Carlo Pizza and Wings, it’s because they’ve moved on after 12 years at the restaurant’s original location.
The eatery and property owners at 709 Bellaire Ave. did not renew a lease due to a proposed development on the land, prompting Monte Carlo to relocate to 906 W. College Ave. Developers Neil Herlocher and David Paterno plan to demolish the restaurant’s former location, a laundromat and University Drive Car Wash to build a four-story apartment building.
Monte Carlo manager Mohamed Baccouche said the restaurant recently reopened after being closed for more than two months.
“So far, so good,” Baccouche said. “We can’t complain. We getting things going, and we have a lot of people still coming from University Terrace calling for delivery or coming here to check out the new place. It’s all exciting.”
Monte Carlo has taken the place of Aardvark Kafe, which closed in May 2016. The space seats about 30 people.
Orderup put out an email blast Tuesday to inform customers about the move, which was supposed to be an expansion.
“We were about to open a second location over here before the news about the lease,” Baccouche said. “After that lease wasn’t going to be renewed, the safest move was moving the whole business over here.”
