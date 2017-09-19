New restaurant opens in State College with unique concept

A new State College restaurant has brought a new twist on Asian cuisine.
Kondu, which originated in 2016 in Harrisburg, recently opened its second location at 132 S. Allen St. next to the Amazon store. The eatery took the place of Aurum Jewelers and Goldsmiths, which closed in January after more than two decades in business.
Most people probably think of dining in an Asian restaurant as a time consuming endeavor, according to owner Ricky Chen, who said his eatery offers a healthier, faster alternative. He said the restaurant’s concept can be traced back to new trends in Philadelphia and New York City.
Kondu offers bubble tea, gyoza, chicken teppanyaki and sushi burritos, which are served in a fast food fashion. Gyoza is a pan-fried dumpling, and teppanyaki is a Japanese form of grilling on iron. The sushi burritos include non-seafood options, such as grilled steak and chicken.
Ricky Chen has told media outlets to think of Kondu as “the Japanese version of Chipotle or Panera Bread.” He also said that the concept is geared toward a younger crowd, mostly in the 18-to-35-year-old range, making a college town an ideal place to open.
The 2,000-square-feet eatery has seating for 32 people.
