State College’s newest Burger King is a ‘phenomenal change’ from other locations

Customers have tried to get a taste of State College’s newest Burger King, but the eatery needs a little more time before it can serve anyone.
Burger King Operations Manager Tom Maysonet said it’s worth the wait to experience the “one-of-a-kind restaurant.”
The eatery at 2501 E. College Ave. will be the 14th in central Pennsylvania when it opens Friday.
“It’s our first weekend without a football game, and it’ll give us practice for when there is a home football game,” Maysonet said. “We have a lot of new things here compared to other Burger King restaurants. We have top of the line equipment, state-of-the-art fryers, broiler. Everything is top notch ... It’s a phenomenal change from our other locations.”
The new location will seat 99 people in the 2,800-square-foot restaurant. There are 32 parking spaces and double drive-thru lanes.
“This place will shock people,” Maysonet said. “When they walk in here they are going to say ‘wow.’ They’re really going to love it.”
The restaurant will employ about 30 people, and Maysonet is still hiring.
“About 90 percent of our managers were crew members at some point,” he said. “We want to help our employees build careers.”
Comments