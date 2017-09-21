Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Local

Discovery Space announces soft opening date for new location

CDT staff reports

September 21, 2017 11:59 AM

Come and knock on their door — but maybe give it a week.

Discovery Space has announced a soft opening date for the new location at 1224 N. Atherton Street in State College, a month after closing the downtown facility that had served as the science center’s home for close to six years.

Families with memberships can visit the new digs between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

“When we opened downtown in 2011, we had nearly blank walls and only a dozen exhibits. By the time we moved out, we were bursting at the seams with murals and exhibits,” executive director Michele Crowl said.

Those same murals and exhibits will be waiting for the general public from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.

“We are ready to begin growing into this new space just as we grew into the previous one. It will take us time to fill the exhibit gallery to the brim and we are excited to do it,” Crowl said.

