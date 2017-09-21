College Township Council discusses Lemont school

At their meeting Thursday, council members discussed the Lemont Elementary School and whether they’d like to pursue a feasibility and market analysis of the property.
Such a study would help evaluate the prospects of the township acquiring and operating the school as a community space.
The construction of a new Houserville Elementary School (expected to be complete in 2019) will accommodate all kindergarten through second-grade students that now attend Lemont.
State College Area School District intends to dispose of the property, but has not decided how to do so. The options are public auction, sealed bids or entering into a private sale with the approval of the Court of Common Pleas.
It’s not likely the township could be the highest bidder if SCASD chooses that route, township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said.
“This is a functional building,” Carla Stilson, council vice chairwoman, said. “It’s a beautiful space.”
Several council members were hesitant about moving forward with a study before the school district has made a decision.
“There is some value in evaluating this,” Brumbaugh said.
In the 2017 township budget, there is $30,000 allocated for the feasibility study.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
