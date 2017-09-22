Several new developments planned for Benner Pike

Several new developments could bring more business to Benner Pike.
G.M. McCrossin land development plans for a two-story office and retail building were approved off Benner Pike and a few hundred feet south of Rolling Ridge Drive, according to Benner Township Secretary Sharon Royer.
The plans call for 22,120-square-feet of gross floor area. The bottom floor will have 10,100 square-feet of retail space and the second floor will be office space. G.M. McCrossin recently submitted updated development plans for the site and construction may begin in 2018.
Royer said the land development plans did not detail what tenants would occupy the building.
PennTerra Engineering also had a meeting with Benner Township staff and presented sketch plans for a development of more than 40,000-square-feet off Benner Pike and near Amberleigh Lane. Royer said land development plans, which would be near a new 2,300-square-foot Dunkin Donuts, have not yet been submitted to the township.
The development would include 144 parking spaces. Royer said the development would be similar to the building that is home to Bed Bath and Beyond and Ross Dress for Less in College Township. About 25,000 of 40,000-square-feet of retail space is still available, according to a sign on the site.
Infrastructure near the developments would have to be improved as part of the plans, Royer said.
