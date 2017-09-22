Hills Plaza has deal for new anchor store

Hills Plaza in College Township will have a new anchor store to fill a vacancy that has lasted for more than a decade.
Land development plans were submitted Sept. 15 to College Township for a Giant Supermarket. The grocery retailer would fill the 68,404-square-feet of space.
State College Diner co-owner Khaled Zaky told the Centre Daily Times in July that the restaurant would eventually be demolished to add parking for a new anchor at Hills Plaza. Vita & Vita Realty Corp. partner Tony Vita and Giant Food Stores spokeswoman Mary St. Ledger Baggett would not confirm a deal was in place.
The restaurant recently closed after almost 10 years of business.
A tenant has not occupied Hills Plaza’s largest anchor space since Ames closed in 2002 when the company closed its stores in a corporation-wide bankruptcy.
Minor land development improvements would include replacing sidewalk and handicap ramps for ADA compliance, relocating the main doorway into the anchor store, relocating light poles and removing several concrete pads.
College Township Engineering and Planning Secretary Linda Magro said the land development plan will not go through planning commission or the board of supervisors.
“This will likely go quickly through staff,” Magro said. “I’m expecting comments from staff on the plans next week.”
