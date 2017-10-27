Dam Donuts plans to open State College location

Traci Beck envisioned herself serving the Bellefonte community and commuters passing through the historic town.
She never imagined taking in massive orders from weddings, Penn State and the No. 2 football team in the country.
But her days have gotten longer — about 15 hours sometimes — to keep up with demand. Her husband, Mike, joined the business to help. And now they’re “close” to entering the downtown State College market.
Traci Beck said Dam Donuts will likely open in summer or fall next year in State College. The couple just has to finalize a deal for one of two possible locations.
“We’re so excited, and we can’t believe this is happening,” she said. “We’ve gotten so many requests from people wanting us to come to their area. Mike looked into it and said ‘maybe it’s the next step for us.’ We’re outgrowing our store in Bellefonte. Sometimes I’m in here all night frying. It would be ideal to have something in State College, too.”
The Becks also plan to open a location in Harrisburg and received a call Wednesday about opening a store in Hershey.
Traci Beck attributed their success to one special ingredient.
“I think we are very meticulous and take great pride in quality,” she said. “A lot of recipes are our own, and you can taste difference when something is made with love.”
