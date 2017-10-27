Meet the candidates in local races

Information on local races was compiled by the League of Women Voters of Centre County.
Centre County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
Term: 10 years
Question: If elected, what can and will you do to protect the quality of life for Centre County residents?
Democrat/Republican
Brian K. Marshall
Residence: Port Matilda
Campaign website: brianforjudge.com
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1974
Education: Penn State, B.S., accounting; Dickinson School of Law, J.D.
Occupation: Attorney/partner, Miller Kistler & Campbell
Qualifications: Sixteen years experience practicing law in Pennsylvania courts with an emphasis on family and criminal law, the most frequent cases in county court; 2017 Centre County Bar Association president. Certified Divorce Financial Analyst; trained mediator; trained in Collaborative Law, a non-adversarial approach to solving legal disputes among families.
Answer to question: I will always be mindful of the community that I serve. I will ensure that violent and dangerous people and drug pushers are off the streets. I will protect victims of abuse, irrespective of whether criminal charges are involved. In matters of addiction, I will motivate people to change, connect them with appropriate resources and hold them accountable to succeed. When children are involved, I will make decisions that protect children, but foster appropriate, safe relationships with family members. I will make and implement decisions in matters that affect the broader community in a way that furthers the collective good.
Ronald S. McGlaughlin
Campaign website: ronforjudge.com
Date of birth: Sept. 9, 1959
Education: Susquehanna University, B.A.; Ohio Northern University, J.D.
Occupation: Attorney: Stover, McGlaughlin, P.C.
Qualifications: Thirty-one years of experience as a trial lawyer, with extensive focus in criminal and family law; two years as law clerk in Mifflin County; common-sense philosophy of protecting our families, our values and the integrity of the court.
Answer to question: As an attorney with 31 years of experience in the courtroom, I understand the impact of our legal system on residents. Citizens want justice to be served and safe streets maintained, but also want fellow residents to be treated fairly and humanely by the court. As judge, I will give my undivided attention to each case, listen to all sides and apply the law fairly. I support the rehabilitative goals of the DUI and drug courts and would encourage the development of mental health and veterans courts to slow recidivism while protecting the quality of life for all residents.
Magisterial District Judge (District 49-02-01)
Term: 6 years
Question: If elected, what can and will you do to protect the quality of life for Centre County residents?
Democrat/Republican
Casey McClain
Residence: State College
Website: caseymcclain.com
Date of birth: Aug. 21, 1977
Education: 1999 B.A. Penn State; 2002 J.D. Pitt Law
Occupation: trial lawyer Public Defender Office; adjunct professor PSU Law
Qualifications: Trial lawyer 16 years; adjunct professor four years; guest judge PSU Law seven years; Leadership Centre County; Criminal Justice Advisory Board member; Schlow Library & Friends of Palmer Art Museum board member; drug court team member; John R. Miller, Jr. Civility Award, 2014.
Answer to question: Regardless of socio-economic status, all residents deserve a judge who will thoughtfully analyze a legal issue and make an accurate legal decision. But this decision must be done honestly, without bias or by cutting corners. A district judge must protect our community by holding people accountable for their actions. I will find balance and fairness in assessing every sentence, contract dispute, or even a minor accident, and I will respect the law and the constitution.
Dave White
Residence: State College
Date of birth: Sept. 6, 1963
Education: 1985 Penn State , B.S. administration of justice; 1989 Penn State, MPA – Public Administration
Occupation: Retired — police officer
Qualifications: Certified by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania — Minor Judiciary Board of Education to perform the duties of Magisterial District Judge; master police officer and Traffic Specialist — State College Police Department for 31 years
Answer to question: I have protected our community for 31 years as a State College police officer. The extraordinary quality of life in our community is due to the efforts of many service agencies working together. I am trained as part of that team and will transfer that knowledge and experience to the bench. The magistrate is a crucial resource that resolves minor disputes, directs those before the court to the services they may need and protects those victims of domestic and sexual violence by issuing emergency protection orders. I am qualified and certified to perform the duties as Magisterial District Judge and will keep our community safe.
Magisterial District Judge (District 49-03-03)
Term: 6 years
Question: If elected, what can and will you do to protect the quality of life for Centre County residents?
Democrat/Republican
Allen W. Sinclair
Residence: Philipsburg
Date of birth: June 17, 1967
Education: M.S., administration of justice, Shippensburg University, 1996; BA Criminology, Indiana University of PA 1989
Occupation: Magisterial District Judge, 1997-present.
Qualifications: Supervisor, Clearfield County Juvenile Probation, 1993-97; juvenile probation officer, 1989-93; Magisterial District Judge, 1997- present. Certified through the PA Minor Judiciary Education Board in 1997.
Centre County District Attorney
Term: 4 years
Question: What will be your top three priorities for the District Attorney’s Office over the next four years?
Democrat/Republican
Bernie Cantorna
Residence: State College
Campaign website: www.bernie4da.com
Date of birth: Nov. 14, 1962
Education: University of Wisconsin Law School, Cum Laude; multiple awards; Certified Public Accountant
Occupation: Partner, Bryant & Cantorna, P.C.
Qualifications: Trial attorney and criminal defense lawyer, 27 years; former public defender; former clinical professor of law for trial advocacy and criminal law; currently teaching post-graduate law; defended more than 1,800 criminal cases.
Answer to question: 1. We must aggressively prosecute crimes of sexual assault and child abuse. 2. The opioid and heroin crisis demands a comprehensive approach in partnership with law enforcement and the community. Dealers should receive lengthy prison sentences, but addicts need treatment. 3. The DA’s office needs to work in a positive manner through education, rehabilitation and measured prosecutions. I am in favor of diversion programs; drug, alcohol and mental health courts that address underlying causes of crime; and work release and re-entry programs that reduce recidivism.
Bellefonte Borough Mayor
Term: Four years
Question: What do you think is the mayor’s primary responsibility?
Republican
Thomas J. Wilson
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Oct. 20, 1946
Education: Bellefonte High School
Occupation: Semi-retired
Qualifications: Borough Council, four years; mayor, four years.
Answer to question: The responsibilities of a mayor in the borough of Bellefonte is to assure that Bellefonte is a safe place to live, work and raise a family. The mayor is the head of the police department. The mayor is the ceremonial head of the community. I also feel that the mayor becomes the overall advocate for the citizens of the borough. The mayor is responsible and accountable to the citizens in seeing that the needs and services are met, via actions of the council committee system.
Bellefonte Borough Council
Ward 1
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Bellefonte and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
Jon E. Eaton
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Nov. 30, 1959
Education: Bald Eagle-Nittany High School, Mill Hall, PA 1977; Penn State, Mechanical Engineering, B.S. 1981, M.S., 1991.
Occupation: Senior Propulsor Designer and acting head of the Fluid Machinery Department at the Applied Research Lab of Penn State.
Qualifications: Thirty-six years of engineering and program management experience. Successfully proposed and managed multimillion dollar projects with industry sponsors.
Answer to question: The immediate issue facing Bellefonte is funding our current staff, infrastructure and pension/bond obligations while continuing our efforts to make Bellefonte an attractive community for our current and new residents. We face these issues at a time of declining state and federal support and cannot avoid our obligations by abandoning or selling current municipal utilities and services. To be an attractive community for our residents, we must maintain and upgrade our current facilities in a cost-conscious manner. My professional /technical experience in complex engineering systems provides a firm foundation for addressing these issues in a rigorous and affordable manner.
Melissa Hombosky
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Oct. 19, 1978
Education: 2002, Penn College of Technology, BS
Occupation: Partner, 3twenty9 Design (Graphic & Web Dev./Design)
Qualifications: Bellefonte Borough Council, one year; State College Young Professionals secretary and president, seven years
Answer to question: A big issue facing not only our community, but the entire commonwealth and country, are forthcoming budget cuts at the state and federal levels. These cuts will affect local residents at both levels — from ongoing nationwide battles over health care to seemingly insignificant cuts to the state parks budget. Tax dollars will be stretched thin for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, with the help of fellow council, we can fully utilize our local taxes and take advantage of whatever state and federal dollars are still available, while maintaining programs for our residents.
Ward 2
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Bellefonte and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Republican
Randall Brachbill
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Aug. 14, 1954
Education: Bellefonte High School and CPI graduate 1972
Occupation: Vice President of Facilities at AccuWeather.com
Qualifications: Currently completing my first term on Bellefonte Council; serve as Member NVJPC, Civil Service Commission, COG Public Safety, Planning and Housing Committees; 35 years experience in building maintenance field in health care and private business; leadership roles as supervisor, assistant director, director and vice president overseeing major projects.
Answer to question: Heavy rains affecting drainage in different areas of Bellefonte. Parking.
Managing increasing employee health care, workman’s comp and insurance costs. Sale of waterfront and armory properties. Ordinances need to be placed on a review schedule to examine if its purpose is being upheld or needs to be revised to meet current or future needs.
Keeping taxes down without loss of services. Volunteers for borough committees — firefighters — community organizations. I’ve lived in and served Bellefonte borough on several committees over 39 years, the last four on borough council. I serve and work to provide positive opportunities for Bellefonte’s future.
Ward 2
Term: Two years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Bellefonte and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Republican
Evan Duffey
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1989
Education: 2011, SUNY Oswego, B.S Meteorology
Occupation: Meteorologist, Accuweather Inc.
Qualifications: Eagle Scout; Captain Logan Fire Co No. 1; PA Constable; Alpha Phi Omega Community Service Fraternity member.
Answer to question: The biggest issue Bellefonte currently faces is a positive one, of continued growth. While recent changes in Bellefonte have grown our town there are many challenges that comes with such growth and maintaining it. Parking continues to be an issue in the borough, there are additional properties that can be developed, and our historic charm and green spaces need to be maintained. We need to advertise our growing community to attract young professionals to expand our tax base. We need to remain a community that supports business, especially small businesses. We make sure we grow in the right ways.
Democrat
Taylor Lake
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Nov. 28, 1955
Education: 1978 University of Alabama in Huntsville, B.A.; 1988 Memphis State University, M.A.; 2002 University of Iowa, Iowa City PH.D
Occupation: Lecturer, Communication Arts and Sciences at Penn State
Qualifications: I have held the council seat temporarily since April. Since then I have accrued experience in local governance. I love learning, and I love getting things done. Member Democratic Municipal Organization.
Answer to question: The most important issue facing Bellefonte today is making our borough sustainable into the future. An important part of sustainability is making sure that Bellefonte maintains its natural resources like Big Spring. This means meeting the ongoing problem of stormwater. What makes our community so appealing also can create problems when we get a lot of rain. Installing storm drains can be expensive. I would like to see Bellefonte increase our sources of revenue (through tourism, fishing areas, events and historic neighborhoods) while maintaining our small size and clean environment. I would also like to see Bellefonte become free of carbon fuel sources by 2050.
Ward 3
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Bellefonte and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
Anne Walker
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: May 8, 1962
Education:1985 Penn State, BA in English; studies secondary education.
Occupation: Cover fine arts for the Centre County Gazette; clerk at McQuaide-Blasko Law Offices.
Qualifications: My eight-year Bellefonte residency, my communication and organizational skills and my diligence qualify me for this position.
Answer to question: Residents in Bellefonte have voiced opinions on pressing issues in the borough: abandoned buildings, noise, dust, water, building code and traffic hazards. One theme emerged, and, if elected I hope to focus on the divide between constituents and local government. As a news writer, I excel at listening. I would bring that skill to council, if elected. I would also encourage resident involvement in local issues, to attend council meetings, to voice opinions. I’d like to spearhead a quarterly project of surveying our neighbors to determine what works and what needs attention. Involvement can create a strong, healthy, dynamic community.
R. Michael Prendergast
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Feb. 3, 1951
Education: 1998 Penn State, Altoona Campus, Assoc. deg., mechanical engineering
Occupation: in-process inspector/solidworks operator
Qualifications: Ferguson Twp. Engineer Technician 7.5 years
Answer to question: The most important issue is financial stability. Bellefonte cannot expand outward so our only option is to grow within our boundaries. We have growth options — vacant store fronts, the waterfront properties and the old Armory property. We have resources to improve our tax base. Growth provides its own challenges, but I believe we have intelligent people on the Borough Council, as well as others in the borough, who, working together can develop solutions. Having worked in the Public Works Department, I have experience working with Codes Departments, PennDOT and public relations. I believe my experiences would be an asset on Borough Council.
Republican
Ted H. Conklin
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Sep. 9, 1952
Education: 1974, Millersville University, B.S.
Occupation: retired teacher
Qualifications: Developed Gamble Mill (beginning 1972) and William Thomas House (beginning 1970) and placed both on National Historic Register; resident in Bellefonte waterfront district for 43 years; technology instructor at Bald Eagle for 34 years.
Answer to question: For Bellefonte to thrive as a viable, living historic community, building codes should realistically address problems of historic buildings. Inconsistent implementation of existing codes deters businesses from coming here. One area of town is kept to strict codes; another area of town has been over-run by homeowners and businesses not meeting basic guidelines. As someone who has some historic building expertise and who has developed a business inside a historic building in Bellefonte, I’ve faced numerous challenges with old buildings and see development issues from both sides, that of the community and that of the individual seeking to make improvements.
Michael Andriaccio
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: May 12, 1965
Education: 1985 SUNY Stony Brook; 1985 NYPD Police Academy; 1993 Nassau County Police Academy
Occupation: Innkeeper
Qualifications: 22 years police officer, 10 years business owner.
Answer to question: Candidate didn’t answer.
State College Borough Mayor
Term: Four years
Question: What do you think is the mayor’s primary responsibility?
Democrat
Don M. Hahn
Residence: State College
Campaign website: DonHahnforMayor.com
Date of birth: Oct. 20, 1964
Education: Penn State, BA, 1987; Villanova Law, J.D., 1992
Occupation: Attorney
Qualifications: State College Borough Council member, 12 years; president, two years. Pennsylvania Municipal League board, four years; district chair, one year; State College Planning Commission, RDA, CDBG, CAC; Middle District Bankruptcy Bar Association president, one year; PBA Pro Bono Award, 2013, 2003.
Answer to question: The mayor presides over Borough Council meetings, signs or vetoes ordinances and serves as ceremonial head of State College, but the mayor’s primary responsibility is to represent State College and to advocate on its behalf. This includes encouraging citizen participation in local government on issues such as neighborhood sustainability and fiscal balance, fostering partnerships with Old Main, the student community, downtown businesses and the region’s townships through respectful and constructive communications, and advocating for State College, not only on local tax reform and increased police funding, but also on the environment, education and diversity.
Republican
Michael Black
Residence: State College
Campaign websites: mayorblack.com and facebook.com/statecollegemayor
Education: B.S., Exercise and Sport Science, Springfield College, 1986; M.S.Ed., Counseling Psychology, College of Education, University of Pennsylvania, 1988; Ph.D (ABD), Higher Education, College of Education, Penn State
Occupation: creative director, photographer, designer and owner, BLACK SUN Studio.
Answer to question: Leadership. The mayor should advance our community by example and promote cooperation among all people. My 27-year residence in the borough engaged in business, education, volunteerism and family prepares me to provide that leadership with passion and positivity. Balance. The mayor presides at council meetings and has veto power over ordinances adopted by council. This responsibility requires the ability to focus on details while supporting a larger vision. It requires an even hand, patience, good judgment, efficiency, a sense of humor and above all, kindness. These are qualities that grew in my half century of life being present in family, work and community.
Independent
Ron Madrid
Date of birth: April 16, 1952
Education: BS, U.S. Naval Academy; MS, Troy University
Occupation: Director, Office of Military and Security Programs, Penn State; visiting professor/adjunct faculty DOD Military War Colleges.
Qualifications: President Holmes-Foster Neighborhood Association (12 years); Chair/Co-Chair Historic Resources Commission (four years); Chair/Co-Chair Planning Commission (eight years); Present Chair of the Real Estate Advisory Commission. Demonstrated expertise in program and contract management: 40-plus years; Lt. Col USMC (Ret).
Answer to question: The Home Rule Charter states that the mayor is the presiding officer of council and the ceremonial head and official representative of the borough. To execute these responsibilities properly, the mayor must function as both facilitator and consensus builder to bring together the diverse perspectives of our community while being the borough’s primary advocate to outside entities. The mayor must be able to articulate the borough’s challenges/issues, listen, always provide positive feedback, treat everyone with respect and practice the arts of negotiation and compromise. Based on my professional experience, I possess these qualifications for the office of mayor.
State College Borough Council
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing State College and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
Theresa Lafer
Residence: State College
Education: 1970, Simmons College, B.A.; 1974, SUNY-Binghamton, M.A.; 1998, Penn State University, M.Ed
Occupation: Staff Access Services, Penn State
Qualifications: Borough Council; COG, Transportation and Land Use Committee; Regional MPO; NLC committees including IT, Transportation, Economic Development, Women in Municipal Government; Citizens’ Advisory Committee for block grant allocation (2000-2007).
Answer to question: We want State College to retain its character — safe, attractive and welcoming, while providing essential services. We need to do this while planning for regional growth. We must maintain a balanced budget and our excellent credit rating. Inclusionary housing is essential for our neighborhoods to remain the vital and stable keystones of our borough. Our tax base currently can draw only on two sources: property and earned income taxes. Therefore, we need to encourage home ownership by residents who support both income streams. This will bolster our neighborhoods’ strengths as well as provide local support for businesses.
Evan Myers
Residence: State College
Campaign website: www.statecollege.com/pages/politics/evan-myers
Date of birth: Jan. 18, 1950
Education: 1971, Penn State
Occupation: AccuWeather COO, focused on budgets, operations and empowering people
Qualifications: Currently State College Borough Council and vice-chair COG Finance Committee. Previously, Consolidation Study Commission, Downtown Strategic Plan Committee, Planning Commission. State College has been my home for 47 years. My wife, Lynn, and I have raised three children here.
Answer to question: We face a shrinking tax base, pressure on homeowners and need a thorough review of zoning codes. I support strong and sustainable neighborhoods. My civic involvement for decades and ability to listen and be mindful of all opinions uniquely places me in a position to address these issues. We need to find new sources of revenue to sustain our quality of life without additionally burdening taxpayers. We must fast track a zoning re-write; strengthen neighborhoods with affordable and inclusionary housing, increased homeownership, and protect neighborhood parks and shopping. We need to encourage diversity, inclusiveness, protect minority rights and engage students.
Dan Murphy
Residence: State College
Campaign website: facebook.com/danmurphysce
Date of birth: Feb. 17
Education: Western Michigan University, B.A.; James Madison University, M.Ed.
Occupation: Director, Student Orientation & Transition Programs, Penn State
Qualifications: Board of Directors, Association for Orientation, Transition and Retention in Higher Education, three years Penn State: Budget Administration, Personnel Management, Strategic Planning, President’s Commission on Racial/Ethnic Diversity. State College resident committed to service
Answer to question: I still believe how we talk about and treat our neighbors remains a salient issue facing our community. Over the past few months, in conversations throughout State College, I have come to see firsthand how critical a strong community and campus relationship is for addressing the shared challenges we face. I bring a decade of experience working with college students, along with years of work building consensus among varied perspectives and diverse personalities. That experience will help me lead conversations where we listen to understand each other, demonstrate respect for each other, and seek solutions toward our shared success.
Republican
Richard Fitzgerald
Residence: State College
Date of birth: July 6, 1959
Education: 1982, Penn State, B.S.
Occupation: Senior Strategic Purchasing Agent, Penn State
Qualifications: I have not had the privilege to hold an elected office. I previously worked for Centre Region Council of Governments. I have been involved in strategic plan development, budget preparation and review and contract negotiations.
Answer to question: Services for the members of our community who are not as fortunate as others. This group is comprised of individuals who are handicapped, homeless, addicted to drugs, elderly, in need of health care assistance, etc. Government needs to redirect, in a wise manner, taxpayer dollars to help these groups. We must continue to work at becoming fiscally sound while improving upon the non-fiscal resources this community already has in place. As a result of working with many groups during my time in local government and my current position at Penn State, I am able to marry these two initiatives together.
Lynn Herman
Residence: State College
Date of birth: Oct. 30, 1956
Qualifications: Twenty-four years elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, House Education Committee and Sub-committee on Higher Education; Chairman of the House Local Government Committee; Local Government Commission; Chairman and member of College Township Council; member of Centre Region COG; Chairman of State College Borough Authorities Board.
Answer to question: My priority is the passing of a no property tax increase balanced budget that will enhance the quality of life for residents. As your state representative for 24 years, I monitored the annual appropriations to Penn State, especially for Agriculture Research and Extension, and to our State College schools. These funds helped immensely in program education and provided a hedge against out of control escalation of property taxes. When I served on College Township Council, staff recommended a tax increase. I offered a no tax increase alternative that was adopted. I will protect borough residents against unwarranted property tax increases.
Benner Township Board of Supervisors
▪ 1 candidate, one seat
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Benner Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Republican
David Wise
Residence: State College
Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1955
Education: 1975 Penn State Agricultural Economics B.S.; 1988 Penn State M.B.A.
Occupation: retired CFO
Qualifications: Incumbent Supervisor Chairperson, 6 years
Answer to question: Benner Township faces many different (but equally important) issues on a regular basis. Included are service issues for roads and streets, repairs of storm damage, provision of fire service and police coverage, recreational needs, water, sewer and septic services. Add required coordination with all of the public partners/land owners both inside and outside the township and it becomes an important process. Having completed my first six-year term addressing these competing issues and being able to do so without any increase in wage or property taxes demonstrates the experience required to continue this service to the township for another term.
College Township Council
Term: Two years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing College Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
L. Eric Bernier
Residence: State College
Campaign website: twitter.com/EricBCollegeTwp and www.linkedin.com/in/l-eric-bernier-88a14772
Date of birth: Oct. 19, 1957
Education: State College High School (1975); Penn State (1975-1979); United States Army Reserve (1979-1985)
Occupation: Director of Information Services-CATA
Qualifications: College Township Council: five years (2013-present); College Township Planning Commission: 15 years (1997-2012); 32-year career in the public sector developing creative solutions for critical public services through numerous community/business/university related partnerships
Answer to question: The temptation is to choose one of the recent high profile issues council has been working through — pressure to rezone farm land, traffic calming, student/affordable housing, taxes. However, to me, it’s dealing with all of them concurrently in the context of the big picture. Remaining disciplined and trusting the powerful planning tools that we developed as part of an open and deliberate process. These tools at our disposal (zoning, the official map, the Comprehensive Plan etc.) identify a balanced vision for both the township and the region, and they provide sound guidelines that should be referenced when evaluating these challenges.
Republican
Anthony Fragola
Residence: College Township
Date of birth: Sept. 25, 1968
Education: Penn State Bachelor of Economics, Advanced Studies in Macroeconomics/Money and Banking
Occupation: Owner and Managing Director, Fibrenew Alleghenies
Qualifications: Resident of the Centre Region since 1997 and College Township since 2004; served as an alternate on the Earned Income Tax Appeals Board since 2004 and as Treasurer on the College Township Industrial Development Authority since 2005; graduate of the Leadership Centre County program.
Answer to question: Our area enjoys continued growth, for which planning is essential relative to both the nature of the growth itself, as well as the connected infrastructure needs, be those needs associated with transportation, water/sewer capacity or otherwise. Commercial development and redevelopment are important issues, as is affordable housing. These discussions must take place with a long-term perspective in mind, which requires determining avenues of action both independently and jointly with other area municipalities. If asked to narrow my focus to a single priority, I would quickly name economic development in College Township and the Centre Region as my top concern.
Ferguson Township Supervisor
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Ferguson Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
At-Large
Democrat
Steve Miller
Residence: State College
Date of birth: Nov. 28, 1953
Education: West Virginia University, B.S., 1976
Occupation: Science writer
Qualifications: Township Supervisor, eight years; Planning Commission, two years; Spring Creek Watershed Commission, six years (chair, two years); ClearWater Conservancy Board, five years (currently president).
Answer to question: The Ferguson zoning ordinances serve a variety of needs and uses within the township from high-density residential near the university and State College borough to agricultural production in the western part of the township. During the past decade we have added a traditional town zoning district, the mixed use terraced streetscape district along the College Avenue corridor and the ridge overlay zoning. Current regulations have allowed this flexibility. Although I don’t see any need for additional changes immediately, I am open to considering new zoning ordinances to meet needs of the township as they develop.
“Tony” Tom Ricciardi
Residence: State College
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/tonytomsupervisor
Date of birth: Nov. 6, 1979
Education: 2001, Penn State , BA
Occupation: WBUS-FM program director/on-air personality with Forever Media, State College
Qualifications: program director WBUS for more than 12 years, on the advisory boards for Central PA 4th Fest and The State Theatre.
Answer to question: It is the balance between the environment and future development. We’ve seen in the past few years what happens when these two ideas clash: the growth boundary challenged, natural resources at risk and lawsuits. We can achieve that balance with the communities’ input and resolve our problems with pragmatic solutions. I want the community involved and informed of what is happening in the township. We can do better. My current job is communicating to a large group of people as efficiently as possible. I want to bring that to the township level.
Republican
Janet Whitaker
State College
Date of birth: April 11, 195
Education: 1972, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, B.A. Social Science
Occupation: Retired educator
Qualifications: Middle and high school teacher, 24 years; Student Assistance Program Team member, seven years; Science Park Recreation Association, Pool board member, four years; Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Answer to question: Our biggest issue facing Ferguson Township is maintaining a balance between urban and rural needs. The township needs economic development to remain a dynamic community. At the same time, we want to ensure the strong rural character of the community. A high tech lifestyle and an agrarian lifestyle attract growth. Countless times, I have heard citizens express how they love being able to work and live in such a beautiful part of the area — close to shops and pristine land. I will continue to be sensitive to property owners and interested developers when making informative decisions. Well-planned, responsible and safe development will keep our community vibrant and healthy for our citizenry.
Ward 3
Democrat
Sara Carlson
Residence: State College
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/SaraCarlsonForFergusonTownshipSupervisor
Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1976
Education: Penn State, B.A. in Anthropology — Cum Laude
Occupation: Research project manager, Penn State
Qualifications: Served as board president for Friends & Farmers Cooperative; Serving fifth year as Directors for Friends & Farmers Cooperative Board; 15-plus years experience research, management of multimillion dollar budgets through NIH, PSU and U.S. Department of Defense.
Answer to question: In Ferguson Township, as in the Centre Region, there is a careful balance between conservation of agricultural and undeveloped land, and economic growth. This issue will continue to be critical due to overall growth in Centre County. We need to be able to maintain a local focus on development and based on my experiences with local businesses as a Friends & Farmers Board Member, I believe I have the skills to review proposed projects within this context, making locally focused growth a priority.
Harris Township Supervisor
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Harris Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
Richard Frank
Residence: Boalsburg
Campaign website: teamboalsburg.com
Date of birth: Sept. 29, 1972
Education: 1994, Penn State, B.A.
Occupation: VP, creative director at AccuWeather
Qualifications: Husband, father and resident of Harris Township; 23 years of business leadership experience; volunteer and supporter at Mount Nittany Elementary School; Boy Scouts, Autism Speaks and more.
Answer to question: The entire Centre Region is experiencing significant growth, and Harris Township residents can benefit from this. But it must be done right. I have more than 20 years of business leadership experience, and as a husband and father, I feel I can use my creativity, knowledge and work ethic to help manage this growth. I want to continue the Harris Township village way of life for our future generations. We must protect our natural resources, bolster local business and foster local communities. I am confident I can bring new ideas and help us achieve these goals.
Nigel Wilson
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Nov. 18, 1958
Education: 1976 graduate, SCAHS; 1981 graduate, B.A. sociology, PSU
Occupation: school bus driver/instructor/third party examiner, SCASD
Qualifications: Harris Township Supervisor since January 1994, chairman 2005, 2010, 2015; chairman of Centre Region Council of Governments’ Human Resources Committee since 1998; Chairman of Centre Region Council of Governments 2015
Answer to question: Harris Township has been experiencing record growth during the past few years, and it is responsive stewardship and welcomed resident input that has ensured that it is proactively and responsibly implemented. Managing development without adversely affecting the rural character and charm of the community has always been a priority for me as a supervisor. I remain committed to utilizing zoning and land use regulations, as well as offering incentives for the creation of open space and enhanced environmentally friendly features in all new development. I am honored to serve and represent the input of all Harris Township residents.
Republican
Charles “Bud” Graham
Date of birth: Feb. 22, 1944
Education: State College Area High School graduate; attended Penn State.
Occupation: Self-employed pretending to be retired.
Qualifications: Current Harris Township Supervisor, 24 years; chairman, Finance Committee Council of Governments; member/past president, Pennsylvania Council of Governments; president, Boalsburg Heritage Museum; trustee, Boalsburg Fire Company; life member, Boalsburg Fire Company, 50 years.
Answer to question: We must continue to manage our growth. Recognizing this pressure, the supervisors and planning commission are developing options to guide growth outside our regional growth boundary. Along with that, we are developing what we would like to see along the Boal Avenue Commercial Corridor. Equally important, we will have to address the retention of our first responders. We presently have very dedicated and well-trained firefighters. However, the trend shows a decline in volunteers. As a supervisor, I will promote recruiting. Lastly, as a lifetime resident of Harris Township, my goal is to preserve the historical uniqueness of the township.
Matthew Auman
Residence: Boalsburg
Date of birth: July 6, 1976
Education: State College Area High School, 1994
Occupation: Contractor
Qualifications: Proud, caring resident of the township.
Answer to question: I believe the most important issue facing the township is keeping it up on environmental protection and ability to grow. Clean water and green space is something we can’t get back when it’s gone, but we have to allow community growth. So with feedback from the residents of the township and the other supervisors, I believe we can obtain both. I am here to serve the people.
Patton Township Supervisor
Term: Four and six years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Patton Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Six-year term
Democrat
Dan Trevino
Residence: Port Matilda
Date of birth: May 15, 1943
Education: 1965, University of Texas Austin, B.S.; 1970, Univ. of Texas Austin, Ph.D.
Occupation: Retired
Qualifications: Patton Township Supervisor, one year; 30-year resident of Centre Region (last 14 years in Patton Township)
Answer to question: There are several important issues, not just one: maintaining and improving our quality of life, protecting the environment, responsible development and stewardship of taxpayer’s money. I support strong police, fire protection and EMS services. I support initiatives to protect our water sources. I support increasing/improving our parks and recreation assets. I support maintaining our township’s strong financial position and continuing the high level of township services (e.g., police, roads). I promise the voters to always do what’s right and best for our citizens.
Jessica Buckland
Residence: State College
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/jbpattonsupervisor
Date of birth: Aug. 28, 1977
Education: 2000 B.A. Psychology Penn State University; 2006 M.A. Psychology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; 2012 Psy. D. in clinical psychology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Occupation: Licensed clinical psychologist in independent private practice.
Qualifications: Passionate, dedicated resident. Small business owner. Single mom. Born/raised in State College, spent most of adult life here.
Answer to questions: Our most pressing issue today is how we approach the Patton Crossing/mixed-use zoning proposal, including the Northbrook Green parcel. This will affect our topography and set precedent. I listen with compassion as residents share their concerns about green space and also needing affordable housing; their hopes for economic growth but concerns about sprawl or over-commercialized space. As a psychologist, I am well-equipped to identify problems, develop creative, effective strategies to balance all our needs while being a compassionate voice for all residents. I understand both the purview of the board but also the need to hear, validate and witness citizens.
Republican
Mark Parfitt
Residence: Port Matilda
Campaign website: www.ParfittForPatton.com
Date of birth: June 12, 1978
Education: MBA, State University of New York; Bachelor of Science, St. Francis University; Associate in Specialized Business, South Hills School of Business & Technology
Occupation: Management & Marketing Consultant (self-employed); Adjunct Business Instructor, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
Qualifications: Current Patton Township CATA representative; Eight years public-sector leadership experience, Penn State and SUNY
Answer to question: Our top priority should be setting a vision for the next 20 to 30 years. With no end in sight to residential, business and student growth, it’s likely that we will max out availability within our regional growth boundaries. The best time to figure out “what’s next” is now. Additionally, the Centre Region needs to develop and implement a digital and economic infrastructure plan that will allow us to attract new businesses, diversify our economy, support entrepreneurs and address critical needs, including workforce housing, expanded public transportation and an increased supply of talent for skilled trade positions.
4-year term
Democrat
Betsy Whitman
Residence: State College
Date of birth: April 4, 1951
Education: Mary Washington University, BA, 1973
Occupation: Retired
Qualifications: Leadership Centre County (2018); Patton Open Space Stewardship Committee (four years); Board of Directors, Pa. Native Plant Society (two years); science teacher, ages 2-22 (16 years); science and education writer/editor (seven years); educator, Tudek pollinator garden (six years); co-director, Friends of State High (2014 referendum).
Answer to question: Responsible commercial, residential and infrastructure development to improve health and safety, support economic growth, foster diversity and reduce our carbon footprint — with the driving goal to keep Patton a great place to live, work and play. Responsible development is built on open, trusted, informed, continuous communication between residents, township staff, local and regional elected officials and owners and managers of area business. Unique qualifiers: Years of science teaching, writing and editing helped me hone versatile communication skills and build broad technical knowledge. A lifetime of community volunteering has grown my organizational skills, based on fostering trust and building enthusiasm.
Republican
Mark Parfitt
Residence: Port Matilda
Candidate Parfitt is also running for the six-year term. Qualifications are published under the heading for the six-year term.
Spring Township Supervisor
Term: Six years
Question: What do you believe is the most important issue currently facing Spring Township and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat
Terry Perryman
Residence: Pleasant Gap
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1947
Education: Bellefonte High School graduate, 1966
Occupation: Small business owner
Qualifications: Township Supervisor, 18 years; last 12 years, Chairman of the Board
Answer to question: To keep maintaining our excellent police force. Also, maintaining our township as it should be run and holding taxes down. I feel that my experience of being a township supervisor for the past 18 years gives me knowledge to help maintain our township with the help of fellow supervisors. My being self-employed for more than 40 years also has given me experience.
Bellefonte Area School Board
Term: Four years
Question: What do you believe is the most important challenge facing the Bellefonte Area School District, and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat/Republican
Kristen Bruckner
Residence: Bellefonte
Campaign website: www.kristenbruckner.org
Date of birth: Dec. 9, 1970
Education: 1993, Penn State B.S. Elementary Education
Occupation: Project Manager, Blackboard, Inc.
Qualifications: Degree in Elementary Education; resident of Bellefonte Area School District for 18 years; two children in the district —12th grade and fourth grade; K-12 Project Manager with Blackboard for nine years.
Answer to question: The most important issue is deciding how to move forward with a plan for Benner Elementary and Bellefonte Elementary buildings, both in disrepair. My son went to Benner from kindergarten through fifth grade and my daughter is currently a fourth-grader at Benner. I believe I am qualified to handle these issues because I am experiencing them first hand and have spoken with other parents who feel the same. Projected costs presented to the current board indicate it would cost more to repair the buildings than to build a brand new building and combine Benner and Bellefonte. I would like to move this project forward.
Rodney E. Musser
Residence: Bellefonte
Date of birth: Nov. 28, 1951
Education: 1969, Bellefonte graduate; 1974, Michigan State University, B.S.
Occupation: Self-employed merchant, farmer
Qualifications: Elected to the school board in 1997, I have 37 cumulative years of volunteer experience with the Peace Corps, VISTA, Spring Township Planning Commission, Centre County Agland Preservation Board and the Bellefonte Area School Board.
Answer to question: It has now become the norm for our state legislators to fail to pass a budget on time. In the past, school boards have been criticized by these same lawmakers for carrying a fund balance equal to seven percent of our total budget but common sense and the law requires that we need those reserves to see us through these extended funding delays. While the local property taxes provide us with the bulk of our revenue, any delay in our revenue stream can pose a threat to providing quality education.
Jon E. Guizar
Residence: Bellefonte
Education: 2003, Penn State, B.S. civil engineering
Occupation: Civil engineer/ senior project manager, bridge construction
Qualifications: BASD School Director, two years; BASD Facilities Sub-Committee Chair, one year; NARC Board Member, four years; SCRC President, four years; SCRC Board Member, nine years; Civil Engineer/Manager for Nestlerode Contracting, 18-plus years.
Answer to question: Of the many challenges facing the district I am most uniquely qualified to work through the issue of our aging facilities. The district is currently working on a 10-year Master Facilities Plan to address our most needed issues. My experience in construction estimating and project management, as well as my board experience and education in civil engineering put me in a unique position to help develop a path forward. I look forward to your support on Election Day as well as your input and feedback on the issues at hand.
Jeff Steiner
Residence: Pleasant Gap
Date of birth: Feb. 12, 1966
Education: M.Ed. Penn State, B.A. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Occupation: Executive Director, Dads’ Resource Center
Qualifications: Member of BASD Board of Education, 2009-2013
Answer to question: Broadly, the never-ending attack on public education by special interests with great influence in Harrisburg. I will work with my fellow BOE members to do what we can to fight against this. Locally, addressing the outside athletic fields/stadium. No one person can get this resolved. It is vital to find a way to more actively engage the community.
State College Area School Board
Question: What do you believe is the most important challenge facing the State College Area School District, and what uniquely qualifies you to handle this issue?
Democrat/Republican
Scott Fozard
Residence: State College
Date of birth: May, 28, 1967
Education: B.S. Accounting, 1989, Penn State
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Salimetrics LLC
Qualifications: More than 25 years of business/financial experience as a certified public accountant; small business owner; current SCASD school board member; leadership positions — Grace Lutheran Church (council member); American Red Cross — Blair County (board president); Leadership Centre County.
Answer to question: The most important challenge facing the district is the number of high priority projects facing us at the same time — State High project; three elementary schools; possible changes to the district school schedules and start times; curriculum updates; etc. My background in business operations and management give me a broad perspective to help focus and ensure that we (the board) stay on task regarding our role in governance and district policy to facilitate access to resources (financial, human, etc.) so that the district’s administration has the tools necessary to effectively manage all of the competing priorities we face at this time.
David K. Hutchinson
Residence: State College
Date of birth: Dec. 7, 1953
Education: Penn State, BA. 1975; MBA, 1982
Occupation: Classroom AV technician
Qualifications: State College school board, 14th year; Pennsylvania School Boards Association Governing Board, seven years and current vice-president; National School Climate Council; Public Issues Forum of Centre County, chair.
Answer to question: There are many issues affecting State College, none of which we can afford to overlook, including: facilities, finances and an overdue update of our curriculum. But perhaps the issue for which my experience is most valuable is that of helping our district to create classroom and school environments in which every student feels connected, and a valuable contributor. This will enable our students to develop skills such as critical-thinking, communicating and collaborating with people of diverse backgrounds that will be valuable, not only in their careers, but as they actively participate in our democracy.
Jim Leous
Residence: State College
Campaign website: jleo.us
Date of birth: Nov. 24, 1962
Education: B.S., Physics, University of Notre Dame; M.S., Astronomy, Penn State.
Occupation: IT professional
Qualifications: School Board, 7.5 years, vice-president, three years; Youth Hockey Coach, 21 years; Boy Scout leader, eight years; Precinct Election Board, 10 years; South Hills IT Advisory Board, four years.
Answer to question: My greatest concern is the success of our students. We need to enable our teachers and education specialists to develop strategies to differentiate instruction. We need close the achievement gap while at the same time improve the learning outcomes of all of our students.
As a school board member, I can support this by providing access to resources and professional development for our faculty members, and hiring the most qualified educational leaders to improve curriculum and instruction.
Lori Bedell
Residence: State College
Campaign website: loribedell.com
Date of birth: March 22, 1968
Education: 1990, Ohio University, B.A. communication; 1993, Ohio University, M.A. communication; 1995, Ohio University, A.B.D. mass communication.
Occupation: Senior lecturer, honors adviser and associate undergraduate director, Department of Communication Arts & Sciences, Penn State
Qualifications: Parent of two State College graduates; educator and student adviser, 23 years
Answer to question: Our greatest challenge is to provide the best environment and resources for every child to thrive. We live in an affluent, highly educated community where many kids have access to enriching educational opportunities. We must be diligent about ensuring that students are doing well because of what we do, not in spite of it. The best reflection of this success is found in the progress and well-being of our most challenged kids. How are those who struggle with a disability or with complicated family or financial circumstances thriving? That’s our challenge.
Comments