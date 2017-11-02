The McRib is back, and easier than ever to find

For some McDonald’s fans, Christmas is coming a little early.
The McRib is back in limited circulation.
Wait, limited? You mean, it isn’t available everywhere? How will people find it?
The company’s got you covered. As with all things, there’s an app for that.
The McDonald’s McRib Finder is available for both Apple and Android platforms. It lets you find your closest McRib, text your friends where to find the limited-time-only sandwich and share barbecue-y stickers celebrating the joyful return.
“Because it uses their device’s location, fans are able to find the nearest McRib faster than ever,” the company said in a statement.
And yes, State College stores are selling the sandwich. An employee confirmed sales started Thursday.
The McRib was born in Kansas City in 1982. It features a boneless rib-shaped pork patty drenched in barbecue sauce and served on a bun with pickles and onions.
“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer said in a release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbecue sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”
Fans are indeed passionate. The McRib has its own Facebook supporter page, a parody Twitter handle and a whole lot of Instagram pictures labeled #McRib.
The company doesn’t say how many McRibs are sold annually, but it’s apparently enough to keep it making guest appearances on the menu for decades.
