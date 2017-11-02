Verizon Wireless antenna proposal to go along Cortland Drive receives zoning permit

A year and a half ago, College Township Council denied a wireless communication facility proposal made by Verizon Wireless.
The decision led to a lawsuit. According to the township, the Commonwealth Court determined that council shouldn’t have reviewed the proposal as a land development plan.
The result?
Verizon submitted a zoning permit application on Sept. 29 under the ordinance in existence at the time in accordance with the court’s determination, according to the township. (College Township has since updated its wireless communications facilities ordinance.)
And the township’s zoning officer, Mark Gabrovsek, approved the permit application on Oct. 26.
He said it adequately addressed issues brought up by council when they originally denied the proposal.
Verizon Wireless had proposed the placement of a cellular antenna array along Cortland Drive across from the Nittany Orchard Park.
Council denied the plan for “lack of proper authorization to utilize the site, which has been remedied; insufficient detail showing in-kind replacement of the pole, which has been remedied; ... and then finally insufficient detail regarding use of stealth technology,” Chairman Rich Francke said at the council meeting Thursday.
Council has seen some improvement on stealth technology, he said, but that’s probably the most subjective one.
According to the zoning permit, the work includes the replacement of a 73.5-foot utility pool with a new pole of the same height, with a 12-foot antenna support extension on a 3-foot lightning rod; installation of nine panel antennas on low profile antenna mount; and installation of supporting equipment — 11.5-by-22-foot shelter, messa cabinet and 8-foot wrought iron fence. There will also be an access driveway and landscaping.
Several residents at Thursday’s meeting spoke in opposition to proposal.
“I don’t think anyone in this room or the township truly wants that type of facility in an R-1, residential area,” resident Bruce Russell said.
Any party of interest — council or residents who live in the area, for example — has 30 days from Oct. 26 to file an appeal of Gabrovsek’s decision to the township’s zoning hearing board.
There’s a $600 fee associated with convening the zoning hearing board, Gabrovsek said.
If the zoning hearing board overrides Gabrovsek’s decision, Verizon would likely appeal to the next court, township engineer Kent Baker said. On the other hand, if the board upholds the decision, any party that originally filed the appeal could also take that decision to the next level.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments