Jersey Shore-area company gets OK to grow, process medical marijuana

A Clinton County company received approval from the state on Friday to start growing and processing medical marijuana.
After passing several Pennsylvania Health Department inspections, Terrapin Investment Fund LLC, located near Jersey Shore, can now accept seeds and clones to grow the plant, according to a press release.
“Besides helping our local economy in Clinton County and beyond, Terrapin’s 30 to 50 family-sustaining jobs will produce a product that will help some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable patients,” state Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Clinton/Centre, said in the release.
According to the release, Pennsylvanians under a practitioner’s care for treatment of certain medical conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis, will have access to medical marijuana, since the state’s Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law in spring 2016.
Hanna said that the Terrapin Care Station is the third operational facility in the state. The facility is slated to be located on Henry Street in South Avis, Pine Creek Township.
