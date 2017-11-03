Local

Jersey Shore-area company gets OK to grow, process medical marijuana

From CDT staff reports

November 03, 2017 11:12 PM

A Clinton County company received approval from the state on Friday to start growing and processing medical marijuana.

After passing several Pennsylvania Health Department inspections, Terrapin Investment Fund LLC, located near Jersey Shore, can now accept seeds and clones to grow the plant, according to a press release.

“Besides helping our local economy in Clinton County and beyond, Terrapin’s 30 to 50 family-sustaining jobs will produce a product that will help some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable patients,” state Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Clinton/Centre, said in the release.

According to the release, Pennsylvanians under a practitioner’s care for treatment of certain medical conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis, will have access to medical marijuana, since the state’s Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law in spring 2016.

Hanna said that the Terrapin Care Station is the third operational facility in the state. The facility is slated to be located on Henry Street in South Avis, Pine Creek Township.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

    Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy , Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte, along with Clearfield, will decorate some of the PennDOT snowplows seen this winter.

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art
Man taken to hospital after crash 0:20

Man taken to hospital after crash
Meet PAWS' new dogs from the south 0:26

Meet PAWS' new dogs from the south

View More Video