Restaurant opens second location in State College

More Italian food can only be a good thing.
Dante’s Restaurants, Inc. opened its second HiWay Pizza Pub Monday at 1301 W. College Ave.
HiWay Pizza Pub, the company’s flagship brand founded by Andy Zangrilli in 1963, is known for its hand-tossed pizza and scratch-made food. The new location will also make its mark due to a multi-media system including 32 screens to watch sporting events, 30 draft beer options and a drink menu that includes cocktails and wine. The location will also have an on-site bottle shop for carry-out orders.
“We are super excited to finally show off our very hard work from the past few months on our vision to update the HiWay Pizza Pub brand and carry it into the future,” Dante’s co-director J.P. Mills said. “HiWay is great neighborhood pub to watch sports and have a few drinks, while maintaining a friendly restaurant atmosphere that is welcoming for families and kids.”
The company closed a HiWay Pizza Pub in 2010 on Westerly Parkway, but had wanted to return to the area. The company also closed Mario’s Italian Restaurant in June after 25 years in business. Dante’s and property owners could not reach an agreement on rent for the eatery, the restaurant was closed when the lease expired and the company announced its plans for a second HiWay Pizza Pub
“We’re so happy to be back on the west side of town.” says Dante’s co-director Jennifer Zangrilli. “We enjoyed so many years of great business, memories and people at our former Westerly Parkway location. It feels really good to be back in the neighborhood.”
The second HiWay Pizza Pub will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with kitchen service until 11 p.m. Delivery will be available through UberEats and Grubhub.
Dante’s also owns The Deli Restaurant and Z Bar, Liberty Craft House, Inferno Brick Oven & Bar, bar bleu, The Saloon and The Hopshop Beer Market.
