New high-rise proposed for downtown State College

High-rise construction and proposals in downtown State College are continuing to pop up.
This time, a parking lot has been proposed as the site for a 145-foot building.
With the Fraser Centre and The Metropolitan construction complete and The Rise at State College and The Residences at College and Atherton on the way, a fifth high rise exceeding 140-feet is in the works, according to borough planning commission records.
The parking lot at South Garner Street and East Calder Way would be the site of the new mixed-use development, which would house 824 residents in 247 units, offer leasing for commercial space and include 17,960-square-feet of space for Penn State Hillel’s hub for the university’s Jewish community. The development would also include 278 underground parking lot spaces for vehicles, 62 more for motorcycles and 73 for bicycles.
Plans indicate there would be more than 33,000 square feet of commercial space.
CA Ventures, which is responsible for the construction of The Rise at State College, is also the developer for this project, which is not named in borough documents. The planning commission will review the plan at its Nov. 30 meeting.
The Rise at State College, located at 532 E. College Ave., will open in 2018 and will be home to Penn State students and an Urban Market grocery store.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
