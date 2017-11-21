Betsy Llewellyn, right, and Madeline Geduldig serve food during a community Thanksgiving dinner in November 2016 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Local

Here’s a list of Thanksgiving events in Centre County

From CDT staff reports

November 21, 2017 01:37 PM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 11:15 PM

In Centre County, there’s no reason to be alone during the holidays. Below is a list of some of the Thanksgiving dinners and services being held throughout the area.

Free dinners

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, noon-2 p.m. Thursday, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College, 237-7659.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, 780 Waupelani Drive, State College. 237-7605.

Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College. 237-3549.

Services

Thanksgiving Day Mass, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg. 342-1700.

A Night of Thanksgiving, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Park Forest Baptist Church, 3030 Carnegie Drive, State College, 234-1900. Bring a physical item to show what you’re thankful for.

Thanksgiving Mass, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., State College, 238-2110, www.goodshepherd-sc.org.

Thanksgiving Praise Service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Port Matilda Baptist Church, 105 S. Main St., Port Matilda, 692-4263, www.facebook.com/PortMatildaBaptist.

Thanksgiving Eve Worship, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College, 238-8110, www.glcpa.org.

Thanksgiving Day “Gratitude” Service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, First Church of Christ, Scientist, 617 E. Hamilton Ave., State College. The service includes scriptural readings and accounts of gratitude for healing through prayer alone.

Event

Nittany Valley Running Club Boalsburg Turkey Trot, 9 a.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania Military Museum. boalsburgturkeytrot.com.

