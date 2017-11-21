Centre Area Transportation Authority staff plans to host a CATARIDE community input meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday at the State College Municipal Building.
CATA to host community meeting

November 21, 2017

Centre Area Transportation Authority staff plans to host a CATARIDE community input meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The meeting will take place in the Borough Council Chamber of the State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., according to a CATA press release.

The annual event is held to give riders and the general public an opportunity to share ideas and input on CATARIDE service, the release said.

Those who can’t attend but have thoughts to share can direct them to Cynthia Ann Zerbe, at czerbe@catabus.com or 238-2282 ext. 5130.

