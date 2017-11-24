Local

Donations needed for annual winter clothing drive

From CDT staff reports

November 24, 2017 02:17 PM

The Patton Township Business Association is now accepting donations for its 12th annual winter clothing drive.

Donations of new or gently used winter coats, winter boots, scarves, gloves and hats for the Burrowes Street Youth Haven, a Centre County Youth Service Bureau program, will be accepted through Dec. 23. Burrowes Street Youth Haven serves boys and girls between the ages of 12-18.

Donations can be dropped off at the following sites:

▪ Shaner Corporate Office, 1965 Waddle Road

▪ Comfort Suites, 132 Village Drive

▪ Patton Township Municipal Building, 100 Patton Plaza

▪ Trinity Lutheran Church, 2221 N. Oak Lane

▪ The North Club, 1510 Martin St.

▪ Bobby Rahal Honda, 2796 W. College Ave.

▪ Planet Fitness, Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave.

