New State College business serving prepared meals

If two chefs are better than one, Laura Zaino and Melanie Rosenberger are off to a good start.
The duo considered what was missing from the local food scene about a year ago and agreed it was prepared meal services. Fine-tuning their business model and beta testing lasted through the summer until they felt ready to launch Feel Goodery Foods in the fall.
The new business relies on customers pre-ordering food online and picking it up from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Good Shepherd Church in Grays Woods. The menu varies week to week and has seasonal, vegetarian and vegan options. Feel Goodery Foods also offers catering.
Their sweet spot has been made-from-scratch traditional dishes with some flair.
“We have been chefs for a long time and have been involved in the local farming community for quite a long time, and this service used local produce, meats and dairy,” Zaino said. “You can order online for pickup once a week for your convenience and to eat healthy in State College.”
Most of the business’ customer base has been parents who do not have time to cook or retirees who don’t to prepare meals, and they’re open to ideas.
“Customers are telling us what they like and are giving us suggestions of what they want,” Rosenberger said. “It’s becoming almost like a family, and everyone has their favorites. It’s kind of cool that they’re not only supporting us financially, but they’re also coming up with ideas.”
Zaino and Rosenberger hope they will open their next pick-up location in downtown State College.
For more information, visit www.feelgooderyfoods.com.
