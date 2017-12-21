Traffic is backed up on U.S. Route 322 North heading toward State College in Potters Mills on Thursday.
Traffic is backed up on U.S. Route 322 North heading toward State College in Potters Mills on Thursday. Bret Pallotto bpallotto@centredaily.com

Motorists traveling on U.S. Route 322 continue to face delays

By Bret Pallotto

December 21, 2017 08:40 AM

December 21, 2017 08:40 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:10 AM

Heavy traffic delays continued Thursday morning on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area.

At about 8 a.m., traffic was backed up between state Route 144 and Decker Valley Road, with significant delays for those traveling toward State College.

PennDOT construction crews have been working in the area to place barriers in preparation of tree removal.

The delays continued for a second day because PennDOT determined that it would be beneficial to stop work Wednesday in advance of the afternoon traffic rush. Work on Thursday began at 7:30 a.m. and was planned to finish at noon. That deadline has been extended until at least 2 p.m., according to PennDOT communication relations coordinator Marla Fannin.

Fannin said the placement of the barriers should not continue Friday.

The barrier placement and tree removal is necessary before phase three of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project can begin, according to a release. Phase one was the construction of a new bridge at San Mountain Road. Phase two created a new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road.

Phase three will reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/144 intersection.

When the tree removal begins, Fannin said it will affect traffic. Fannin said the work was completed during the day rather than at night in order to comply with environmental regulations that require work be completed in a specific time frame.

Motorists can monitor road conditions in real-time by clicking here.



