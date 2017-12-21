Monteca Confer Beisel and her husband Daniel Beisel pose for a photo Tuesday at Confer’s Jewelers in Bellefonte.
Monteca Confer Beisel and her husband Daniel Beisel pose for a photo Tuesday at Confer’s Jewelers in Bellefonte. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Local

Confer’s Jewelers owners continue family tradition

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

December 21, 2017 10:13 AM

BELLEFONTE

Small changes are underway at one of the borough’s family businesses.

But the company, the family who runs it and their purpose will remain the same.

Monteca Confer Beisel and her husband Daniel Beisel bought Confer’s Jewelers from her parents and have started updates in business practices and amenities around the store. The Beisels knew they would eventually continue the family tradition.

“This is something I’ve understood our future to be for quite a long time,” Daniel Beisel said. “There was never an expectation of anything, but I firmly believe God was directing us this way for a long time. We feel we have a great relationship with the community. I don’t know if calling us an anchor store would be the right term, but we have a great location and recognition.”

Confer Beisel has worked at the store for about two decades and said she’ll continue to have the same principles as her parents and grandparents.

“I just love this business, the customers, the jewelry, all the happy moments we get to celebrate like marriage, engagements, anniversaries, birthdays and women treating themselves,” she said. “Everything about the business makes me want to stay.”

They’re also adding to the store and expanding their reach with customers.

“We’re doing a lot more digital,” Confer Beisel said. “We’re doing a lot more Facebook ‘lives,’ really working on improving our website and continuing to expand on social media.”

“Social media has been phenomenal. It’s amazing how people are responding to Facebook ‘lives’ and are coming in because of it. Some of our customers also live in places like Texas and California, and through those we’re still communicating with them and it makes them feel like their still a part of Bellefonte. With Instagram, boyfriends are coming in with specific pictures and saying, ‘She likes this, can you help me find it,’ so that’s been helping lately with proposals.”

The new owners have also added more desks of jewelry to their showroom, employees and a big screen TV.

The additional investments point toward their commitment to Bellefonte.

“I have no plans to leave,” Confer Beisel said. “I like being downtown. We’ve outgrown this space, but I’d like to stay here and do our best every day. So, there are no plans for a new location or another store. I’m happy here because Bellefonte has blessed us.”

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

