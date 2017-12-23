Inmates prepares for the holiday meal Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Benner state prison.
Inmates prepares for the holiday meal Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Benner state prison. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Inmates prepares for the holiday meal Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Benner state prison. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Local

Benner state prison bustling with Christmas preparation

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

December 23, 2017 04:42 PM

BENNER TOWNSHIP

There aren’t many special meals in prison, but on Monday, the inmates at Benner state prison will sit down for a Christmas feast of roast beef, mashed potatoes, all the trimmings and apple pie.

“The more effort we put into it, the happier they are,” said Jimmy, one of the inmate cooks.

It takes days to prepare Christmas meals for the more than 2,000 inmates and about 600 staffers, said Wally Dittsworth, a food service manager 2 at Benner.

Several staffers and 50 to 60 inmates are involved in the meal production, Dittsworth said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They’ll prepare 1,000 pounds of beef, 1,500 pounds of potatoes, 60 large apple pies (each enough for 48 “rations”), 560 pounds of green beans, 80 gallons of fresh gravy and more.

Jimmy, who’s worked in various kitchens for 34 years and has a “knack” for cooking having grown up in the country, said the roast beef will have a light au jus and will cook for about an hour on Monday — it’ll be tender enough to eat with a spoon.

“As a rule, we do an exceptional job,” he said.

When William started working in the bake shop three years ago, he said he couldn’t have baked a boxed cake. On Friday, he worked on the crusts for the huge apple pies.

And knowing how to bake is “something I can take home with me,” William said.

Some of the guys have been cooking at Benner since it opened in April 2013, Dittsworth said. Others have cooked in the state Department of Corrections system for more than 20 years.

The inmates take a lot of pride in what they do, and they do a good job, he said. He’s not worried about how the meal will go off.

“It’s a relaxed atmosphere,” Jimmy said. “It’s a lot of teamwork, very little controversy. Staff shows a great deal of professionalism toward us. In a negative environment such as prison, it’s just a calm, relaxing atmosphere.”

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family

Pause
Penn State OPP tears down encampment on Toll Brothers site and Ferguson Township police evicts protesters 2:04

Penn State OPP tears down encampment on Toll Brothers site and Ferguson Township police evicts protesters

Franklin excited for Fiesta Bowl, focused on Washington 1:36

Franklin excited for Fiesta Bowl, focused on Washington

Miles Sanders' future is exciting 2:03

Miles Sanders' future is exciting

The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard 0:31

The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class 1:51

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

  • Leo is happy to be back with his family

    Leo, the 3-year-old Leonberger, is a regular at Royal Pet Resort, but he went missing Dec. 1 when he escaped a fence and pushed through two security gates. He initially pursued a van that would usually take him home, but he gave up after about a half-mile. He was rescued two weeks later.

Leo is happy to be back with his family

View More Video