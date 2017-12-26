Deborah Battaglia poses for a photo on Tuesday at the YMCA in State College. She’s completing 50 full distance (Ironman) triathlons this year.
Deborah Battaglia poses for a photo on Tuesday at the YMCA in State College. She’s completing 50 full distance (Ironman) triathlons this year. Sarah Rafacz srafacz@centredaily.com
Deborah Battaglia poses for a photo on Tuesday at the YMCA in State College. She’s completing 50 full distance (Ironman) triathlons this year. Sarah Rafacz srafacz@centredaily.com

Local

Centre Hall woman celebrates 50th year with 50 full triathlons

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

December 26, 2017 06:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

STATE COLLEGE

Deborah Battaglia didn’t want to let her 50th year pass without doing something “epic.”

By the time the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, she will have completed 50 full distance (Ironman) triathlons — swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles and running 26.2 miles in 17 hours or fewer — in one year. In total, that’s 120 miles in the pool, 5,600 miles on the bike and 1,310 miles on the treadmill/pavement, if you’re counting.

“I live life to the absolute extreme,” Battaglia said.

On Tuesday, she did No. 49 — biking at home in the morning, swimming with her mom, Jo, at the YMCA in State College, running on the treadmill at the Y and then running with a friend outside on a cold and windy afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family

Pause
How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia? 0:53

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Miles Sanders' future is exciting 2:03

Miles Sanders' future is exciting

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Local family reunites with cat after four years. 1:18

Local family reunites with cat after four years.

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Tommy Stevens listed as a starter 1:38

Tommy Stevens listed as a starter

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

  • How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

    Deborah Battaglia, of Centre Hall, didn't want to let her 50th year pass without doing something epic. So she decided to complete 50 full distance triathlons in a year.

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

Deborah Battaglia, of Centre Hall, didn't want to let her 50th year pass without doing something epic. So she decided to complete 50 full distance triathlons in a year.

Sarah Rafacz srafacz@centredaily.com

She’ll complete No. 50 either on Saturday or Sunday in Ohio, where she’ll be with her husband’s family for the holiday.

Battaglia’s originally from Penns Valley and moved back to the area — Centre Hall, specifically — a little more than a year ago with her husband, Chuck Kreger. For 10 days a month, she works as an emergency room doctor in California.

She’s not able to do any full triathlons while she’s in California working, so she does them in a burst of about four or five when she’s home. Battaglia said she tries to have four days in between them.

But if you think she’s taking it easy on the couch on those days, think again.

“I can’t imagine not working out every day. It’s part of who I am,” Battaglia said.

She’s done a lot of endurance sports in her life — before this year, she had done 44 Ironman triathlons, two double Ironmans and at least six 24-hour triathlon races.

“So I knew what I was sort of getting into — sort of,” she said.

Battaglia said she wanted to challenge herself to see if she could do 50 full triathlons in a year.

Physically, she said, she knew she could do it. “Mentally, it’s a huge, huge challenge.”

Another aspect of it, for her, is to inspire people as they age to stay fit. She said she’s no different than anyone else — normal genetics, a husband, a job.

Battaglia is inspired by her mom, who is 80 and does 80 laps in the pool each week.

Kreger and friends have also joined Battaglia for parts of her triathlons along the way, and she said she’s “super appreciated” it.

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family

Pause
How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia? 0:53

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Miles Sanders' future is exciting 2:03

Miles Sanders' future is exciting

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Local family reunites with cat after four years. 1:18

Local family reunites with cat after four years.

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Tommy Stevens listed as a starter 1:38

Tommy Stevens listed as a starter

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

  • Leo is happy to be back with his family

    Leo, the 3-year-old Leonberger, is a regular at Royal Pet Resort, but he went missing Dec. 1 when he escaped a fence and pushed through two security gates. He initially pursued a van that would usually take him home, but he gave up after about a half-mile. He was rescued two weeks later.

Leo is happy to be back with his family

View More Video