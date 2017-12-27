Boil water notice lifted for Rock Springs customers

The boil water notice for Rock Springs Water Co. customers was lifted Tuesday.
It had been in effect since Dec. 19 due to an unexpected chlorine flow issue.
The company did not respond to telephone messages seeking comment. It did email a statement to the CDT over the holiday weekend that said: “We understand the timing is an inconvenience and sincerely apologize to all our customers.”
The water company is a publicly traded company with about 600 connections, Ferguson Township Manager David Pribulka said.
It serves part of western Ferguson Township, though some properties in that part of the township are served by private wells, he said.
Pribulka said the township office has been getting inquiries about the company’s communications practices.
Michael Twomley, a Rock Springs customer, told the CDT over the weekend that the boil water notice issue was compounded by lack of communication between the company and its customers.
“There is no website and no way to handle emergencies,” he said. “All you can do is call and leave a message. Several years ago, because enough of us complained, we asked to be on a list. Once in a great while you’ll get an email, but it’s not inclusive.”
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
