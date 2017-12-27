The boil water notice for Rock Springs customers was lifted Tuesday.
The boil water notice for Rock Springs customers was lifted Tuesday. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee/MCT file
The boil water notice for Rock Springs customers was lifted Tuesday. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee/MCT file

Local

Boil water notice lifted for Rock Springs customers

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

December 27, 2017 01:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The boil water notice for Rock Springs Water Co. customers was lifted Tuesday.

It had been in effect since Dec. 19 due to an unexpected chlorine flow issue.

The company did not respond to telephone messages seeking comment. It did email a statement to the CDT over the holiday weekend that said: “We understand the timing is an inconvenience and sincerely apologize to all our customers.”

The water company is a publicly traded company with about 600 connections, Ferguson Township Manager David Pribulka said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It serves part of western Ferguson Township, though some properties in that part of the township are served by private wells, he said.

Pribulka said the township office has been getting inquiries about the company’s communications practices.

Michael Twomley, a Rock Springs customer, told the CDT over the weekend that the boil water notice issue was compounded by lack of communication between the company and its customers.

“There is no website and no way to handle emergencies,” he said. “All you can do is call and leave a message. Several years ago, because enough of us complained, we asked to be on a list. Once in a great while you’ll get an email, but it’s not inclusive.”

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She said 'Yes!'

    State College native Alex Donahue proposed to his girlfriend, Daejauna Briggs, at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on Dec. 24, 2017.

She said 'Yes!'

She said 'Yes!' 0:14

She said 'Yes!'
Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family
Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video