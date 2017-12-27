How far below zero will the wind chill be in the next 24 hours?

If you go outside Wednesday night or Thursday morning, wear a coat, gloves, warm hat and an extra layer of socks.
The wind chill in central Pennsylvania will be about 15 to 20 degrees below zero. The regions expected to feel the coldest include Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Cambria and Blair counties. Higher terrains will be particularly vulnerable to low wind chills.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
“The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin,” the NWS said in its advisory, which suggested people limit time outdoors, dress in layers and cover skin that is typically exposed.
Forecasts by AccuWeather and The Weather Channel indicate local temperatures might not be above freezing again until Jan. 6.
Snow might also be on the horizon on Friday and Saturday, and Centre County will likely get about 1 inch of snowfall.
Shawn Annarelli
