A State College store closed on Christmas Eve

A woman’s clothing store off Benner Pike has shut down.
Cato Fashions, headquartered in Charlotte, closed its State College location on Christmas Eve. A sign on the door redirected customers to its Logan Town Center location in Altoona and online shopping portal.
The Charlotte Observer reported in April that the company has faced challenges like many other brick and mortar retailers and laid off employees in its real estate department. Cato Fashions did not respond to request for comment.
“We recently reorganized our real estate department in response to conditions in the real estate market, including a slowdown in the development of new shopping centers and a lack of desirable space in existing shopping centers,” CEO John Cato told the Observer.
Never miss a local story.
Cato provided a grim view of 2016, calling the year “very disappointing.” Sales continued to decline at an accelerated rate, according to a November release.
"The November same store sales decline is consistent with our current trend," Cato said in a statement. "Consequently, we continue to expect our full year earnings to be significantly below last year."
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments