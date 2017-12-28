A snowy owl was rescued at Smithfield state prison in Huntingdon and is recovering at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda.
A snowy owl was rescued at Smithfield state prison in Huntingdon and is recovering at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda. Centre Wildlife Care Photo provided
A snowy owl was rescued at Smithfield state prison in Huntingdon and is recovering at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda. Centre Wildlife Care Photo provided

Local

An injured snowy owl was rescued on Christmas. His recovery in Centre County is far from over.

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

December 28, 2017 10:53 AM

He doesn’t have a name, a healthy wing or many of his kind in Centre County.

He was lucky to have a few friends on Christmas.

The juvenile snowy owl, a species rarely seen in central Pennsylvania, was trapped in an enclosed area at Smithfield state prison in Huntingdon. One of his wings was bloody and staff didn’t know what to do until an employee contacted Pennsylvania Game Commission Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett who stopped what she doing and drove to the prison.

“I was excited to see a snowy owl, but handling one is a whole new ballgame,” Isett said. “I just wish it was a healthy snowy owl and not injured.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Isett was allowed to bring a crate, net, Army blanket and gloves into the facility, but had to leave tools like wire cutters in her vehicle, which made for a potentially difficult rescue. The owl tried to fly away from Isett toward a razor wire fence, each time gliding about one foot off the ground. Isett caught the owl in her net on the third flight.

The rescue was the “best” Christmas gift Isett could have gotten.

The owl was transported by a volunteer, Charlotte Simpson, to Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda where the owl will recover for an undetermined amount of time. CWC Director Robyn Graboski called the snowy owl the “unicorn of the bird world.”

Graboski said the owl has a skin tear and broken feathers, likely from the razor wire fence. The owl is on antibiotics, pain medication and will need to undergo a procedure to glue new feathers to the broken ones.

“His broken feathers are my biggest concern,” Graboski said. “He’ll be with us for a while, and we’re still changing the wound bandages.”

The snowy owl, which migrate south when food supply in the Artic region is low, will be transported to Canada when he recovers from his injuries.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She said 'Yes!'

    State College native Alex Donahue proposed to his girlfriend, Daejauna Briggs, at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on Dec. 24, 2017.

She said 'Yes!'

She said 'Yes!' 0:14

She said 'Yes!'
Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family
Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video