Ferguson Township welcomes 2 new police officers

Ferguson Township welcomed two new police officers to its municipal police department on Dec. 4.
According to a township news release, Lauren Neely and Skyler Ososkie were sworn in by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker at the beginning of the month. Both graduated from the police academy at Harrisburg Area Community College on Nov. 29.
Neeley, of Altoona, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from West Virginia University, the release said, and worked with both the Blair County probation office and sheriff’s office. She also serves in the National Guard.
Ososkie, of Bellefonte, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University, the release said, and worked as a security officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center. His father served as a police officer for 33 years.
“It’s important to learn how to talk to people,” Neeley said in the release. Ososkie echoed this remark, adding, “Community policing is not just about enforcing the law, it’s bringing the human side to each interaction.”
Both new officers have begun their Field Training Program, the release said, during which they will ride with experienced police officers to learn policy and procedures.
