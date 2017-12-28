Fullington family buys back their company in full

The Fullington Auto Bus Company is again fully owned by the family who launched the business about 110 years ago.
Michael and Lory Fullington announced in a Facebook post the re-purchasing of all outstanding shares of company stock owned by RATP, a previous parent company. In 2009, RATP, the fourth largest ground transportation company in the world, approached Aerial Fullington Weisman, CEO of the Fullington Auto Bus Company at the time, about partnering to enter the United States market.
The majority of the company’s ownership was sold to RATP, and negotiations for the re-purchase of the company began in early 2017.
“We’re excited to begin the new year, a re-birth of sorts, with total ownership and control of the company,” Michael Fullington said in a statement.
Fullington has long been a staple of transportation in central Pennsylvania. The family business was launched by Emerson M. Fullington in 1908 in Clearfield County.
“That’s my family’s name on the sides of those buses,” Michael Fullington said. “I feel a personal responsibility for making sure we honor that legacy in everything we do as a company.”
