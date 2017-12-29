How much snow will we get on Saturday?

The brutal cold isn’t the only weather-related hazard at the end of 2017.
There will be some snow, too, on Saturday.
AccuWeather has advised viewers that “while a powerful nor'easter is not anticipated, a storm will bring enough snow to make roads slippery.” The State College-headquartered company has predicted that snow will melt on roadways due to traffic and that ice will form due to the frigid air.
The Weather Channel and AccuWeather forecasts have said there could an inch of snow that falls in State College. The National Weather Service has called for about 1.4 inches of snow.
Never miss a local story.
If you are traveling, snow accumulations will vary in every direction from State College.
Families traveling west should expect about 2 inches of snow in Altoona and more than 3 inches of snow in Johnstown and DuBois. Those traveling northeast toward Lock Haven and Williamsport should get about 1.5 inches of snow, and families going toward York will get about 1 inch of snow, according to NWS.
Up to 4 inches of snowfall is possible in southeastern New England and Long Island, according to AccuWeather. Erie will continue to be pounded by lake effect snow, and could get up to 18 inches through 4 a.m. Sunday, .
Subzero wind chill temperatures are expected to continue in central Pennsylvania through Tuesday.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments