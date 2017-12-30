Woman pronounced dead on scene at I-80 two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 82-year-old woman on Interstate 80 near Mount Riansares Road in Clinton County Saturday morning.
One vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Philip Smalley with passenger Doris Smalley, was attempting to pass another vehicle in the left lane on I-80. As Philip Smalley was attempting to pass, he lost control of his Ford Focus and began sliding sideways before being struck on the front passenger side by the second vehicle.
Smalley then rotated clockwise and was pushed into the guide rail. Upon arrival by the state police at Lamar, the driver side of Smalley’s vehicle was pinned against the guide rail. The right rear corner of the second vehicle was pinned against the passenger side of Smalley’s vehicle.
Doris Smalley was pronounced dead on scene by Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna. Philip Smalley was suspected to have minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Never miss a local story.
The state police at Lamar and Hanna were assisted by Lock Haven EMS, Goodwill Fire and Hose, Sugar Valley EMS, PennDOT and Valley Collision.
Comments