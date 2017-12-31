1 killed, another injured in Saturday crash

A man died Saturday afternoon due to injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Tell Township, Huntingdon County.
Cody Williams, 25, was ejected through the windshield of his vehicle in the crash, and died while in EMS transport, according to state police at Huntingdon. He was pronounced dead by the Huntingdon County coroner.
The other occupant of the vehicle, 49-year-old Sarah Williams, reportedly sustained moderate injuries.
According to police, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle, while traveling south on Allison Road, traveled off the west side of the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle then traveled back onto the road, crossing over to the other side, then traveling down a steep embankment.
The vehicle came to an “uncontrolled final rest” at the bottom of a ravine about 150 feet off the road. Police say neither victim was wearing their seat belt.
Cody Williams was found about 10 feet from the vehicle.
Huntingdon County dispatch could not verify where the victim was from.
