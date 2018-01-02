Schlow library to host annual contest for young writers

Imagine being a child browsing the shelves of books at Schlow Centre Region Library and, among all the titles you know and love, you come across a book written by you!
Each year, since 1983, Schlow Library has held its annual Write and Illustrate Your Own Book Contest for children in grades 1 through 6. The winning books are bound and added as a permanent part of the Children’s Department collection.
Children can begin submitting their books for the 34th annual contest starting Tuesday, Jan. 2. The last day to submit an entry is March 13. A panel of judges selects the winners based on creativity, grammar, spelling, punctuation, sentence structure, neatness and attention to guidelines.
Winners are selected in four categories: grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, and past winners. The library will notify all winners by letter in April and a special ceremony honoring the winners will be held at 4 p.m. on April 26.
Everyone who submits an entry receives a certificate of participation.
“I am always impressed by our community’s creativity and ability to come up with new ideas for a story,” said Paula Bannon, Schlow’s Head of Children’s Services. “Plus, a lot of the illustrations are amazing!”
For those looking for some help before submitting their book, a Young Writers Workshop will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Schlow’s Downsbrough Community Room. During the workshop, you can find out what judges are looking for, improve your writing skills and discuss mistakes to avoid. After the workshop, starting at 3 p.m., brief, personal evaluations will be held for anyone interested. Come prepared with questions or ideas ahead of time, or bring one or two pages of your story for review.
Registration for the workshop begins on Jan. 2. Call 237-6236 or register online at schlowlibrary .org.
For complete contest rules and information, visit schlowlibrary .org/bookcontest.
David Pencek is the communications manager at Schlow Centre Region Library.
