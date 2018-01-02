Local

Altoona man dies in crash, reports say

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 02, 2018 08:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

    A 33-year-old Altoona man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of a Mifflin County crash in Brown Township by the Mifflin County Coroner’s office.

    The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 322, according to the Lewistown Sentinel.

    The Mifflin County Regional Police Department reportedly said that a 2008 Ford F-150 was fully involved in fire when law enforcement arrived at the scene and that its driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The MCRPD could not be reached for comment.

    The truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322 at the double bridges when it left the roadway, became airborne, hit a sign and embankment before resting on the road, according to the report. A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 56-year-old woman hit the Ford.

    Steven Hennaman had been driving the Ford and died, according to the Altoona Mirror. The woman driver was taken to Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, according to the Lewistown Sentinel.

    Alcohol is believed to be factor in the cause of the crash.

