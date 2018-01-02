Rep. Thompson the most frequent House speaker in 2017

Local

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, likes to talk.

According to C-Span, Thompson, who represents the state’s 5th Congressional District and Centre County, spoke out on the U.S. House floor the most days in 2017 out of all representatives, giving floor remarks on 122 separate days. This tops the second-highest speaker, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who came in at 115 days.

Thompson most recently spoke on the House floor on Dec. 19 in support of the tax overhaul bill, which passed with a vote of 227 to 203, according to a Thompson news release. Thompson’s first appearance on C-Span dates to a House session in 2009, the year he was elected.

