Get Air announces long-anticipated opening in State College

State College’s first trampoline park at last has an opening date on the horizon, but not precisely set.
Get Air will open in the summer of 2018, provided buildout goes according to plan, a statement from the company said Tuesday.
The company acknowledged the long wait for the business to open and said it still plans to operate at the 2252 E College Ave. location, which it announced in August after changing its plans from the Nittany Mall.
“People in State College are getting anxious to see Get Air open,” a Get Air release said. “Questions are popping up on social media and (on) other outlets about whether the trampoline park is really planning to open in State College.”
Get Air said it has submitted its plans to local government and is waiting for a permit. The facility will take about three months to build after the permit is approved.
College Township Zoning Officer Mark Gabrovsek said in December 2016 that the mall’s height was an issue and renovations would have to include raising the ceiling. He also said that a Get Air representative told him that the company wasn’t scrapping plans with the mall, but was interested in other options in the region.
Gabrovsek and Get Air representatives could not be reached for comment.
Get Air will be in a 23,000-square-foot space, according to the release. The facility will have wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dodge balls courts and a ninja warrior course. The company said it will hire 40 to 50 people.
