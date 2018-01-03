The Centre Daily Times’ most-viewed video of 2017 was of police response to an armed robbery reported at the Uni-Mart on West Aaron Drive.
Local

Crime brings in video views, but Centre County has other gems

From CDT staff reports

January 03, 2018 12:48 AM

Videos are becoming more and more important in news production.

In 2017, thousands of people took in video content at www.centredaily.com every month.

“Video popularity is growing each year, and we as photographers are bringing you to the action as much as we can. With breaking news and press conferences, features and sports, we want you to watch what is going on in Centre County,” said CDT visuals editor Abby Drey.

In the past year, top videos viewed were breaking news, specifically crime.

One of those was almost a year ago, when police responded in January to the Uni-Mart on West Aaron Drive for a reported shooting.

In March, readers — and viewers — followed as then-Centre County district attorney Stacy Parks Miller discussed the case against a local dentist who was arrested on rape charges.

But the big breaking news videos aren’t the only ones the staff produces. Sometimes the videos that take the most effort fly under the radar.

Drey’s favorite involved working on a snow day and taking the audience along for the ride in Slab Cabin Park.

Another hidden gem was her exclusive look at the ornaments made for the 2017 Palmer Museum sale.

Photographer Phoebe Sheehan’s favorites include some folks who don’t allow Parkinson’s to slow them down and some finely made local glass ornaments.

Video fellow Daniel Nelson explored Centre County for six months this summer and fall and worked on a piece about some of the Spikes baseball players, and a unique post game entertainer.

For a look at all videos produced by the CDT this year, visit CentreDaily.com.

