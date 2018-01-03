Local

Thousands were briefly without power Wednesday in Centre County

From CDT staff reports

January 03, 2018 08:41 AM

Equipment failure caused about 6,300 customers to lose power Wednesday morning in Centre County, West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said.

By 8:30 a.m. — about an hour after power was lost — most of the households and businesses in Port Matilda borough and Patton and Halfmoon townships had power restored.

Meyers said the problem occurred in a transmission line that feeds two substations. It’s not known what the exact problem was, but Meyers said the bitter cold temperatures might have played a role, with heat cranked up in houses and businesses.

Full power restoration in the area is expected by 11 a.m.

