Thousands were briefly without power Wednesday in Centre County

Equipment failure caused about 6,300 customers to lose power Wednesday morning in Centre County, West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said.
By 8:30 a.m. — about an hour after power was lost — most of the households and businesses in Port Matilda borough and Patton and Halfmoon townships had power restored.
Meyers said the problem occurred in a transmission line that feeds two substations. It’s not known what the exact problem was, but Meyers said the bitter cold temperatures might have played a role, with heat cranked up in houses and businesses.
Full power restoration in the area is expected by 11 a.m.
