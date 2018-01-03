Taco Bell planning new location in Centre Region

A Taco Bell franchisee is planning its next location in the Centre Region
The Tennessee-based Charter Foods North is behind the plans for a 2,600-square-foot building at 387 Benner Pike.
Charter Foods North, which has not responded to requests for comment, would build the Taco Bell on the parking lot of the former Office Depot building, which is at the corner of Benner Pike and an access road off of the street.
CFN also operates Long John Silver, Kentucky Fried Chicken and A&W stores in the south and northeast regions of the United States. The Taco Bell would give the area four fast food options including McDonald’s, Subway and the recently opened Burger King, and it would be the third location in the Centre Region.
Plans for the Taco Bell were submitted to College Township staff for approval.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
