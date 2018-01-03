Fire destroys Clearfield County home

A two-alarm house fire in Clearfield County ended in a total loss, according to Houtzdale Fire Company Chief Todd Reifer.
The fire began at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at 1068 W. Hannah St. in Woodward Township and took about two hours to get under control and several more hours to mop up.
The fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, Reifer said. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire and a passerby called it in. The fire involved 65 percent of the house when first responders responded, and several windows were broken.
The fire combined with the wind blowing through the house made it impossible to save the structure, Reifer said. Freezing temperatures, he said, also made their efforts more difficult.
“It was a defensive operation,” Reifer said. “I would say it is (a total loss). They can’t salvage anything out of that.”
No one was injured in the fire.
Ramey, Madera, Glen Hope, Osceola, Sandy Ridge, Philipsburg and Chester Hill fire companies also responded to the blaze.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
