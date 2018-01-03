A restaurant closed, but the owner won’t stop making food

Some dreams need to be revised ever so slightly.
Audra Best always wanted to own a business, which came in the form of Corner Cafe and Grill in 2015. She also learned in the past two years that she wanted more balance between family and work, and a compromise has been made.
“Business has picked up to where I’m extremely busy, and to comfortably balance business or family I have to choose one or the other,” she said in November. “And I’m choosing to commit time to family. The restaurant business is a lot of work, but I do love it here with great people and a great atmosphere. It’s been a really hard decision, but family is No. 1.”
Best recently closed the restaurant’s brick and mortar location at the only traffic signal in Pleasant Gap. She tried selling the business as a turnkey operation, but without a deal in place, she decided to continue to run it through offerings that include private chef services, baking and catering.
The reincarnation of Corner Cafe and Grill will fully launch in several weeks.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
