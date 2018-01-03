New State College business will let you be the cook

A new business will enable customers to eat out, but without an employed chef preparing the meals.
The newest kitchen and food joint experience turns the tables on customers who will learn how to cook meals and eat their creations.
Taste Buds Kitchen, a nut-free kitchen, will be opened by co-owners Lucy Alvarez and Susan McWhirter in late February at 331 Benner Pike. The co-owners will also operate off-site.
“I think State College is ready, and I think we’re ready,” Alvarez said. “I know a lot of people are excited we're coming.”
Alvarez and McWhirter decided to open a business like Taste Buds Kitchen when their daughters said they wanted cooking classes. McWhiter’s trip to New York City at the company’s original location set in motion their ensuing opening.
The pair emphasized that the class is for all ages and that the business will offer classes for children, bring your own beer adult sessions and corporate settings. Public classes will have a set menu, though private groups will be able to choose what they want to learn to cook, and classes could include up to 32 adults or 48 children.
“It offers something for everyone,” McWhirter said. “Taste Buds Kitchen can encompass a whole range of groups and is a unique niche in State College.”
