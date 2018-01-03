Penne with wilted escarole and crispy pancetta goes with a variety of wines from light and fresh to smoky and earthy.
Local

Restaurant closes after less than a year in business

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 03, 2018 11:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A Centre Hall restaurant has closed after less than a year in business.

Owner Vinnie Castiglia, who has operated Original Italian Pizza locations in Millheim and Turbotville for more than two decades, confirmed that he sold the eatery’s equipment and shut down.

Royal Garden Italian Restaurant, which opened in March at 104 E. Wilson St., closed in December. The property’s new tenant bought the eatery’s equipment and will open a new restaurant, according to Castiglia, who said he doesn’t know when the next food joint will begin operations.

“I want to say thank you to all the customers,” Castiglia said.

Castiglia said he “always loved” the location and decided to open Royal Garden the day after he learned Marcia and Ed Gemperle closed the Whistle Stop. He said the business did well, but he had other business opportunities that he wanted to pursue.

The restaurant served Italian specialties such as linguine with clams, seafood dishes and pasta primavera.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

