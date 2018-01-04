How low will it go for the next 3 days? Brrrrace yourself

Warmer temperatures are on the way, but not before one more blast of below zero wind chills.
Those outside in State College and surrounding communities will feel as though it is anywhere from -1 to -19 degrees outside Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel. Single digit temperatures will be mixed with wind gusts of more than 20 mph to create the extremely cold air.
The NWS issued a wind chill advisory that will be in effect 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Saturday. The alert is released when wind chills are expected to be -10 to -20 below zero.
The coldest wind chills will occur Thursday night through Saturday morning. Friday morning’s wind chill, which will be about -18 when children are supposed to be waiting at bus stops, might cause local school districts to at least call for a delay.
“These wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin,” the NWS advisory said. “...Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves.”
Temperatures will increase to the 20s and 30s by Monday when snow could hit the central Pennsylvania region.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
