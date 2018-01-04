Local

A driver was not injured in a crash with a cow. His vehicle wasn’t as lucky.

By Shawn Annarelli

January 04, 2018 10:04 AM

In Pennsylvania, drivers are used to being on the lookout for some random four-legged creatures. Car-versus-deer collisions are common.

Car versus barnyard animals? Not so much.

A Port Matilda man was not injured when his vehicle hit a cow.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Michael S. Kanady, 60, was driving a 2009 Subaru Outback at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Halfmoon Valley Road about 400 feet west of Hard Rock Lane. The vehicle was traveling westbound when it hit a cow that escaped from its nearby pen.

The cow, according to state police at Philipsburg, walked away after the crash. The vehicle was towed by Halfmoon Towing.

Police determined that Kanady had not violated any laws and was not cited for the crash.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

