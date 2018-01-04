State police raid Pa. breeder’s home, save 19 dogs

A Shih Tzu and German Shorthair breeder’s Conyngham Township home was raided and 19 dogs were saved, according to WNEP.
The dogs are in the care of the Luzerne County SPCA.
Humane officers reported that “the stench inside the home was so powerful it actually stung their eyes.” Some dogs did not have any food, and their water was frozen, according to the report.
“The dogs were in cages for the most part living in feces and urine. Water bowls turned upside down and urine in the water bowls that were turned right side up,” Luzerne County SPCA Humane Officer Wayne Harvey told WNEP. “...This is a good example of a backyard breeder making lots of money off the animals. They are their welfare.”
State police raided the home after securing a search warrant. The case is an open investigation, and charges have not been filed.
