This Shih Tzu was one of 19 dogs saved from a breeder’s home.
This Shih Tzu was one of 19 dogs saved from a breeder’s home. Carolyn Blackburne Photo provided
This Shih Tzu was one of 19 dogs saved from a breeder’s home. Carolyn Blackburne Photo provided

Local

State police raid Pa. breeder’s home, save 19 dogs

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 04, 2018 02:55 PM

A Shih Tzu and German Shorthair breeder’s Conyngham Township home was raided and 19 dogs were saved, according to WNEP.

The dogs are in the care of the Luzerne County SPCA.

Humane officers reported that “the stench inside the home was so powerful it actually stung their eyes.” Some dogs did not have any food, and their water was frozen, according to the report.

“The dogs were in cages for the most part living in feces and urine. Water bowls turned upside down and urine in the water bowls that were turned right side up,” Luzerne County SPCA Humane Officer Wayne Harvey told WNEP. “...This is a good example of a backyard breeder making lots of money off the animals. They are their welfare.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State police raided the home after securing a search warrant. The case is an open investigation, and charges have not been filed.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

    Don Hahn is sworn in as the new State College Borough mayor on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor
She said 'Yes!' 0:14

She said 'Yes!'
Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family

View More Video