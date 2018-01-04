State College family’s holiday light show doubles fundraising goal

A few things need to happen before Eric Stoner and his family can embark on the herculean endeavor of removing 25,000 Christmas lights from a little area that for expediency’s sake, we’ll refer to as every square inch of their house.
For starters, somebody is going to have to do something about this weather. An icy rooftop makes a prisoner of even the warmest holiday sentiments, and good luck prying an iron Christmas tree out of the ground in these temperatures.
If it takes until April to get it down, it takes until April.
Eric Stoner
“If it takes until April to get it down, it takes until April,” Stoner said.
Coincidentally, that’s when people should probably start lining up for a chance at a decent view of next year’s holiday light show. Sometimes the family had to cut their 25-minute program in half just to keep the street outside of 107 Harvest Run Road North in State College clear.
“The Saturday before Christmas, we counted at least 55 cars in line at one point,” Stoner said.
Neighbors should be glad that number wasn’t more like 2,250 — as in the exact number of dollars the Stoners and their light show raised for the Jared Box Project, a nonprofit that puts together bundles of toys and games for kids in the hospital.
We are certainly blessed to live in such a caring and supportive community.
Cindy Kolarik
Director Cindy Kolarik thinks that those funds should be enough to complete more than 250 new boxes for patients at Mount Nittany Health. She was shocked and touched to hear that the Stoners had managed to collect more than $2,000, doubling their original fundraising goal.
“We are certainly blessed to live in such a caring and supportive community,” Kolarik said.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
