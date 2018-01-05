163 acres of undeveloped land to be auctioned

A sheriff’s foreclosure auction will result in the sale of 163 acres of land, which can be developed, according to a Maas Companies release.
The auction will be held at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 17 off-site at the Mifflin County Courthouse at 20 N. Wayne St. in Lewistown. The land, which has tracts zoned for commercial, industrial and residential use, is commonly known as the Derry Heights Development and is located off Burnham and Yeagertown Interchange of U.S. Route 322.
This property is located next to the $14 million PHN Health Center development and an auto dealership. More than $3.5 million has been used to improve the site, and the site has been approved for $977,000 in grants for infrastructure improvements, according to the release.
Maas Companies will conduct the auction.
Never miss a local story.
“This sheriff auction offers a great opportunity for a new owner; lenders agree that this is the best way to bring this land to the marketplace,” Tyler Maas said in a release. “The due diligence package is complete; the property and funding are waiting for a new owner.”
Bidders may view property at their convenience. A Maas Companies staff member will be on-site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 16.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments