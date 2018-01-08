Local

A popular restaurant has closed in State College 'until further notice'

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 08, 2018 06:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A sign on the door indicated the restaurant might reopen.

Another poster said customers should contact the owners for inquiries on unused gift certificates.

Ni Hao Asian Cuisine, which has scored a 4.4 out of 5 rating after 134 votes on Facebook, recently closed for repairs, according to signs taped on the windows. Slate Asset Management, the property owner, has altered its online listing for the 10,000-square-foot restaurant from its original name to “Asian buffet.”

Ni Hao owner Endi Lu opened the State College eatery at 289 Northland Center in 2013. Lu could not be reached for comment.

Ni Hao offered dine-in and take-out menu items and a buffet. The restaurant had an open-kitchen concept where customers could pick combinations of seafood, meats, noodles and vegetables and watch meals be prepared in front of them. Four party rooms also held up to 60 people each.

